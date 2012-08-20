Mobile TV Turns into Broadcast Studio with Dejero LIVE+

While technology is constantly improving and getting smaller and more powerful, the day of having a broadcast solution in your pocket has finally arrived. Dejero’s LIVE+ offers a unique scenario where a news reporter, or these days anyone else, can be on the scene and report via a live stream of HD or SD video. An ENG crew can now be (almost) replaced with this new app, for streaming breaking news where ever it happens.

The state-of-the-art Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App transforms anyone into a field reporter. The mobile app has the capabilities of blending multiple wireless signals to provide high-quality live video from almost any location. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and Android devices, the LIVE+ Mobile App transmits from both the front or rear camera, letting you create engaging coverage of breaking news directly from your mobile phone.

Dejero has been developing this technology for years and currently has a suite of solutions available to service almost any portable broadcast need. The company makes the Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter, which allows you to plug your broadcast camera into the portable LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter to encode video and then store or transmit live video or actually any file, with the simple push of a button. It has also been shipping the Dejero LIVE+ NewsBook, a cutting-edge technology partnership with Panasonic. The LIVE+ NewsBook integrates with the Panasonic Toughbook CF31/CF54 to shoot and edit video before transmitting the edited P2 or video files back to the studio. The company also produces a broadcast server, live streaming server and a dedicated online portal to manage all your digital assets in one place.

The latest version was released for iOS devices such as the iPhone 4S and iPad and is now available free from the Apple iTunes store. The app allows using the front as well as rear camera so the reporter can switch between themselves and covering the action. Icons designate when the broadcast is going live over the air, as well as the bandwidth rate and signal strength. Fortunately Dejero offers a variety of solutions for news organizations to capture and redistribute the live feeds that users will create.

One of the most interesting factors aside from having a live broadcast studio in your pocket is that the video will stream live over a cellular phone network. While many of these similar solutions require wi-fi, and Dejero does support Wi-Fi, working over the phone carriers 4G network is crucial. It allows reporters to start broadcasting immediately where ever they may be. Dejero's patent-pending bonded cellular technology takes direct advantage of high-speed networks, and the quality is only bound to improve as more phone devices are released with improved optics.

Dejero plans on making this new technology as easily accessible as possible this year, and since it dovetails nicely with its other hardware and software options, the company is certainly focused on empowering reporters to cover the news in any location that the action happens.