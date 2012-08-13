FOR-A FT-ONE brings super slow-motion to 4K production

FOR-A will show the FT-ONE full 4K super slow-motion camera that can record up to 1000f/s.

FT-ONE produces 4096 x 2160 replays with film-look super slo-mo images. The new camera records raw uncompressed images to its internal RAM and hot swappable SSDs.

The company also will highlight its new video switchers, including the HVS-390HS, a 1M/E or 2M/E mixer with 16 HD/SD-SDI inputs and eight outputs (expandable to 24 and 13). The mid-sized HVS-4000, available with 2, 2.5 or 3M/Es, can handle complex video productions for broadcasters, OB vehicles and events companies.

Compact motion-compensated quality frame-rate conversion is now available with the 1RU/half-width FRC-30 or UFM-30FRC modular card, which provides up/down/cross conversions.

See FOR-A at IBC2012 Stand 2.B59.