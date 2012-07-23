Rodriguez rejoins WorldCast Systems

Josue Rodriguez has rejoined Miami-based WorldCast Systems as VP sales for Latin America.



Rodriguez, who worked for WorldCast as area sales manager from 2008 to 2010, has more than 10 years of experiencein technical sales, most recently as regional sales director with 305 Broadcast/Elenos.

Rodriguez holds a Bachelor of Business Management and a Master’s Degree in International Business, from the “Wayne Huizenga School of Business” at Nova Southeastern University.



WorldCast Systems have an extensive installed base of Audemat RDS encoders and signal monitoring units throughout the region.