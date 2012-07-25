Volicon to showcase new Observer 7.0 features

At IBC2012, Volicon will feature Version 7.0 of its Observer MPEG transport stream (TS) logging and monitoring system, which has been enhanced to accommodate a broader array of inputs, including ASI, QAM, 8-VSB and DVB-T MPEG TS interfaces.

Observer 7.0, which provides improved system density for HD and SD programs, includes newly simplified user interfaces to make it easier for cable, satellite, broadcast and IPTV operators to address the volume and complexity of broadcast and network services.

Volicon will demonstrate how the system allows users to log MPEG transport streams continuously, as well as monitor A/V content including BS.1770-2 loudness and other correlations of data and video. The monitoring system allows users to stream and export content to all stakeholders in the media enterprise.

See Volicon at IBC2012 Stand 7.G23.