TNV deploys Cinegy systems for tapeless workflow

Tatarstan Novy Vek (TNV), based in the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan Republic, a Novy Vek television station, is a two-language channel with its own programming and production.

It produces a variety of programs, including news and analytics, education, social and political programs, live sports and sports-related programs. TNV also has a separate “Yash TNV” channel for kids and youth.

Russia DNK, a partner of Cinegy, has successfully completed an installation at TNV that included creation of a new four-camera studio for national news, a transition from tape-based workflow and playout to tapeless, automated technology based on Cinegy software.

Today, TNV has two studios, one for news and a second for production. The Cinegy workflow installed at TNV includes eight Cinegy Ingest stations for tape-based ingest, 80 concurrent Cinegy Desktop licenses for journalists and editorial staff, 15 NLE stations with Cinegy Cinebridge, five Cinegy Air playout servers, which broadcast round-the-clock on air, and four Cinegy Air Studio playout servers, which are used in studios for news and production. A Cinegy Archive database refers to 6000 hours of tapeless media and is constantly growing.

The fast, new technology and continuous improvement of programming and marketing policies have now allowed TNV to increase its geographical coverage to 630 cities and 1200 towns in Russia. With the increase of TNV’s audience parameters, TNV’s advertising sales has also increased and continues to grow further.

See Cinegy at IBC Stands2012 7.A30 and 7.A41.

