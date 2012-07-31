NOA Audio Solutions to highlight ingestLINE, mediARC advancements

NOA Audio Solutions will showcase advances in ingestLINE for transcribing media content from analog to digital format, and its mediARC media archive management system.



NOAingestLINE has a new sibling, a video ingest module for typical SD material, such as Betacam SP. The easy-to-use ingest tool provides scene detection, lossless compression on open source standards, remote control and an infinitely scalable multi-stream parallel system, with complete previewing.

The mediARC gives content librarians the tools they need to create metadata more rapidly and accurately. The new version of mediARC supports comprehensive batch editors, and materialized links can now be edited from within one item. Other new mediARC enhancements include document management available via the Web Module and Single Sign-on as part of the Web Module.

See NOA Audio Solutions at IBC2012 Stand 8.D91.