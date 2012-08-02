EVS to feature XT3/XS production server enhancements

At IBC2012, EVS will showcase advancements to its XT3/XS production servers, OpenCube MXF File Mastering tools and C-Cast system, which allows personalized viewing through mobile connected devices.



EVS also will unveil its new Breaking News toolset, which relies on the company’s ingest and playout servers for fast, reliable newsroom operations. The infrastructure can be used across production areas from news to sports, entertainment and other programs.

EVS’ Breaking News solution also offers advanced collaborative production tools for journalists and content management systems, which easily integrate with any existing production infrastructure.



At IBC, the company also will showcase the evolution of its XT3/XSproduction servers, featuring triple encoding capabilities. The system supports I-Frame codec for high-precision live replays, Long GOP Sony HD XDCAM 422 50Mb/s codec for high-quality reduced-bitrate media sharing, and Proxy for augmented connectivity and control of the production operations.

