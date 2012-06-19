Wohler Announces New State-of-the-Art Caption Translator

New Dual-Channel Card Supports Both WST/OP-47 and CEA-608/CEA-708 Captioning Standards

SAN FRANCISCO -- June 19, 2012 -- Wohler today announced the introduction of a real-time, single-card-based standards converter that enables on-the-fly conversion of WST/OP-47 to CEA-608/CEA-708 captioning standards, an industry first. The new turnkey caption standards translator combines a seamless and efficient solution with a cost-effective, one-time-only investment.

The newest addition to Wohler's HDCC captioning card product line, the WST-708 card boasts two 3G/HD/SD video channels and allows for direct bridging and transcoding of captions/encoded subtitles without the need for additional hardware or offline conversion processing. In addition, the WST-708 card provides transcoded data out of serial and/or Ethernet ports for logging, closed-caption file regeneration, direct connection to an ATSC encoder, and use with the SMPTE Grand Alliance protocol. The WST-708 card comes in an openGear(R) form factor and is available as a single- or dual-card, redundant power supply, 1RU standalone unit.

"Converting captions while converting video frame-rate proves to be a difficult challenge, forcing many broadcasters to entirely re-caption converted video -- which brings delays and additional costs," said Renaud Desportes, director of Wohler's ancillary data product line. "The increasing amount of captioning regulations, coupled with the need to distribute content quickly across multiple platforms and destinations, necessitates this type of solution. We are proud to once again be leading the way in providing broadcasters around the world with innovative solutions to meet their specific captioning requirements."

Wohler's HDCC card-based captioning products provide a full range of data insertion/extraction tools, including encoding, decoding, monitoring, bridging, and transcoding. The new Wohler WST-708 translator card is available now for worldwide applications by special order.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

