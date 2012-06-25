Job opening

Okay, the title may have been a bit of an overstatement but I am looking for an engineer who would handle some monthly writing assignments at Broadcast Engineering magazine.

You have to first know your television engineering. Second, you need to be able to properly communicate that knowledge to others. Finally, you have to be able to meet monthly deadlines.

The pay is strictly freelance, but perfect for someone who loves to share their knowledge with others.

Interested?

Send me a note telling me a bit about yourself and why you would like to write for Broadcast Engineering magazine.