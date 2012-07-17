BOB BILLECI UPPED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT,

CULVER CITY, CA (July 17, 2012)—Bob Billeci has been promoted to executive vice president, technology and operations, networks, for Sony Pictures Television (SPT), it was announced today by Andy Kaplan, president, worldwide networks, SPT, to whom he reports.

In this role, Billeci oversees technical infrastructure, workflow and operations strategy for SPT linear networks worldwide. In addition to these responsibilities, he will maintain, develop and implement policies, procedures, standards and practices to create synergy across all assets in the SPT network portfolio. Billeci will continue to work closely with strategic technology vendors and clients to develop new methods, drive trends and represent SPT’s networks’ agendas.

“Our networks team prides itself on our forward-thinking and innovative approach,” said Kaplan. “Maximizing our technological capabilities, Bob is an expert in the field and always on the cutting edge of new services and systems.”

Billeci served as senior vice president, technology and operations, networks since April 2004. He supervised the technical infrastructure management and technology operations of SPT’s owned and joint-ventured satellite-distributed cable television networks worldwide. He was also the SPT corporate representative on multiple technical committees providing oversight of joint-ventured broadcast facility operations.

Billeci joined Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) in 1998 as executive director, worldwide satellite operations, with primary responsibility for evaluation of satellite digital encryption and delivery system technologies. He was promoted to vice president, technology and operations, international networks, SPT, in July 1999. Prior to joining SPE, Billeci was president of Meridian Television Systems, Inc. in Valencia, California and designed SPT’s multi-channel broadcast facility in Singapore under contract to SPE. His previous experience includes positions as vice president, engineering for Prime Sports Network in Los Angeles, director of engineering at KABC-TV in Los Angeles, and director of engineering at KFSN-TV in Fresno, California. He began his career at the University of California, Berkeley as a staff television engineer.

ABOUT SONY PICTURES TELEVISION

Sony Pictures Television is one of the television industry’s leading content providers. It produces and distributes programming in every genre, including series, telefilms, theatrical releases and family entertainment around the world and for every platform: broadcast and cable television, first-run and off-network syndication and digital distribution. In addition to one of the industry’s largest libraries of feature films and television shows, SPT boasts a current program slate that includes the top-rated daytime dramas and game shows, landmark off-network series, original animated series and critically acclaimed primetime dramas, comedies and telefilms. Internationally, SPT produces 6,000+ hours of programming annually in over 70 countries. SPT is a leader in local language productions, some of which are co-produced with local partners, and sells SPE-owned formats around the world. To better serve its clients and partners worldwide, SPT maintains offices throughout the world, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Venezuela and the United Kingdom. SPT's worldwide television networks portfolio is a key strategy in SPE's long-range commitment to the global marketplace, with 120 channel feeds, which are available in 159 countries reaching more than 754 million households worldwide. SPT also creates original content for and manages SPE’s premium video website, Crackle. Additionally, SPT owns production company Embassy Row and Sony Movie Channel, and is a part owner of cable channel GSN, 3D channel 3net, FEARnet, the premier horror/thriller website and VOD service, and national media sales company ITN Networks, Inc. SPT advertiser sales is one of the premiere national advertising sales companies, handling the commercial inventory in SPT’s syndicated series as well as in all of SPE's digital businesses in the United States. SPT (www.sonypicturestelevision.com) is a Sony Pictures Entertainment company.