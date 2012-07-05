SSL C10 HD Compact Broadcast Console Completes HD Transition for Channel 5 Public Broadcasting

Console Flexibility and Features Fit Production Style

RENO, NEVADA – A Solid State LogicC10 HDCompact Broadcast Console, is driving the audio in the new HD facilities for Channel 5 Public Broadcasting (KNPB). In addition to local and PBS programming, the station is the only fixed uplink facility in the northern Nevada area producing spot uplinks for the national news and business facilities, such as CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, Bloomberg and FOX News. The C10 HD provides the features that fit KNPB’s production needs now, with the flexibility to handle new productions in the future.

“We knew that we wanted a fully digital audio board that would suit all of our current needs and be versatile enough to handle whatever productions we might be doing in the future,” says Fred Ihlow, vice president of technology for KNPB. “After researching virtually every console on the market, we chose the C10 because it gives us everything we need from an operational point of view, at a very good price point. The C10 is the final piece of our HD puzzle and is the ideal solution for our needs.”

The KNPB production studio, located on the Reno campus of the University of Nevada, is a single studio operation consisting of a Master Control, Video Control and Audio Control servicing a 4500 square foot studio space and announcer booth. While the station runs independently from the University, students have access to the facilities to produce internal educational shows. KNPB produces programs that include “A Conversation,” “Stewards of the Rangeland Series,” “Opemline,” and “Tim Janis: Music Across America,”. These productions are, in large part, accomplished through volunteer staff, and it is here that the C10 really shines.

“A majority of our programs are produced predominantly by a volunteer-based staff,” explains Ihlow. “Except for the engineer and director, everyone else is a trained volunteer, so they are not necessarily audio and video professionals. The C10 definitely proves itself as a good investment because, once it is set up for a show, anyone can operate the console. Our professional staff is building presets for the different programs we produce, and a lightly-trained volunteer can easily call up the settings and proceed with the show. The end result is very high-quality programming. Thanks to the excellent audio quality and ease-of-use of the C10, the bar has definitely been raised on our audio productions. In fact, we recently received an Emmy® nomination for one of our shows.”

KNPB purchased the new C-Play and Dialogue Automix options for the C10. C-Play is a fully functional spot and music playout system embedded within the console. Dialogue Automix automates the process of riding the faders in a talk or news show. The way these features streamline operator workflow is especially important for operations like KNPB, which depend on volunteer operators.

“Many of our programs involve panel discussions, probably the most labor intensive and nerve wracking job for live audio production,” states Ihlow. “The Dialogue Automix option for the C10 literally takes all the pressure off this type of situation and, once again, fits perfectly into our workflow.”

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.