SmithsonMartin Inc. Appoints Josh Davis as Canadian Sales Manager

Toronto, June 20, 2012 —Mississauga, Ontario based SmithsonMartin Inc. has announced the appointment of Josh Davis to the position of Canadian Sales Manager. In his new role, Davis will be responsible for all Canadian sales activities for SmithsonMartin, reporting directly to CEO Alan Smithson.

A graduate of Fanshaw Colleges Music Industry & Audio Program and aspiring Electronic Dance Music producer, Davis has quickly become an expert with leading software tools such as Ableton, ProTools and other DAW platforms. "Josh has an uncanny ability to learn software rapidly, but more importantly, can impart that knowledge to our customers," commented SmithsonMartin CEO, Alan Smithson.

Among his first responsibilities was attending the Music Industry Association of Canada / Professional Audio & Lighting (MIAC/PAL), recently held in his native Mississauga, Ontario.

"Josh is a musician first and sales person second," Smithson continued. "His easy-going nature was one of they key reasons we hired him. He tries to help our customers rather than simply sell them. This makes our customers feel like part of the Emulator family," continued Smithson.

SmithsonMartin is the market leader in touch interface control systems for Video, Lighting, DJ and Recording Studio software.