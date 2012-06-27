Meyer Marketing Awarded As Middle Atlantic Broadcast Rep Of The Year

Fairfield, NJ––The Broadcast Rep of the Year Award was won by Meyer Marketing at the recent Middle Atlantic sales meeting held prior to InfoComm 2012.

Meyer Marketing represents Middle Atlantic Products for the Broadcast market in Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

Commenting on the award, Middle Atlantic Broadcast Sales Manager Dave Amoscato said, “Meyer Marketing has worked hard and shown extraordinary dedication and consistent focus on their markets, especially South Florida and the Caribbean. They’ve also excelled at educating customers about our new products, with Middle Atlantic training road trips throughout their territory. They truly deserve this award.”

Photo caption (left to right): Bill Poling, Middle Atlantic Regional Sales Director, Larry Boscarino and Larry Meyer of Meyer Marketing; Dave Amoscato, Middle Atlantic Broadcast Sales Manager

For more about Meyer Marketing, please click to www.meyermarketing.com.

For technical specifications and in-depth information about Middle Atlantic Products, please click to www.middleatlantic.com or call 1.800.266.7225.