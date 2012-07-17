Cache-A to highlight integration with SAN, NAS solution providers

Archive appliance specialist Cache-A will feature its desktop Prime-Cache, flagship Pro-Cache5, high-performance Power-Cache and flexible Library 24/28 automation systems at IBC2012.

This year Cache-A has integrated its line of archive appliances with storage systems from industry-leading manufacturers. These include storage area network (SAN) solutions from Facilis, Studio Network Solutions and StorNext, and network-attached storage (NAS) solutions from Archion.

Cache-A's Prime-Cache, Pro-Cache5 and Power-Cache systems can manage archives of hundreds of terabytes of data. Each appliance has a built-in catalog database, making it easy for users to track, search and retrieve content. Archives are made on secure, portable LTO-5 tape cartridges using the LTFS file system or the industry-standard tar format.

