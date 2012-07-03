Brainstorm Multimedia IBC 2012 Preview

IBC 2012, Stand Number:2.B59 - At IBC 2012 Brainstorm Multimedia is featuring a new range of product improvements that provide the most flexible, fast and comprehensive broadcast graphics packages available today.

At their core is Brainstorm Multimedia’s “eStudio” on-air graphics and virtual studio engine, the industry’s fastest platform upon which all other Brainstorm products run, including EasySet 3D, a cost-effective, trackless virtual set solution.

EasySet 3D provides a comprehensive 3D real-time environment with stereoscopic capabilities, integrated chroma keyer, up to four SD/HD inputs, and a live switcher mode with up to 12 live simultaneous productions for easy transition between 3D cameras from a single PC.

Brainstorm’s “Transition Logic Technology” is now integrated into EasySet 3D to provide full interaction with any Brainstorm graphic element, including complex 3D Augmented Reality applications.

IBC delegates can also see Brainstorm Easy On-Air Graphics, an intuitive toolset for live streaming based on building highly creative designs on pre-defined templates, no matter how detailed or complex. Easy On-Air Graphics simplifies workflows and content creation, enabling template editing, playlist creation and live playout from a single user interface.

Brainstorm’s “BrainNews” graphics control system, is fully compatible with Avid Command, enabling News departments to integrate real-time 3D graphics without input from designers.

###

Company details: Brainstorm Multimedia S.L., Avenida de la Albufera, 321, Planta 3, Of. 12 28031 Madrid, Spain

Company Contact: Miguel Churruca, Marketing Communications Manager, Tel: +34 91 781 67 50,

E-mail: mchurruca@brainstorm.es Web: www.brainstorm.es

Press contact: David Cunningham, Manor Marketing, Tel:+44 (0)1420 544242, Email: david@manormarketing.tv

Web: www.manormarketing.tv