Broadpeak to unveil new CDN technologies

Broadpeak will launch two content delivery network (CDN) technologies for the content provider and telco/cable markets at IBC2012.

One new solution is designed to help content providers allocate the best CDN for their content according to various criteria, such as content format, end-user location, content provider or time of day.

The other the technology leverages home networks to reduce the number of pieces of equipment deployed in operators' networks. As a result, content operators can more efficiently deliver video services to end users.

The company will introduce new features for its BkM100 CDN management and BkA100 video delivery analytics technologies. The BkA100 provides valuable information for a CDN operator's entire organization, enabling the different stakeholders to share and proactively analyze data. This, in turn, results in a higher quality of service (QoS).

The enhanced BkM100 includes an advanced caching mechanism that optimizes storage at edge levels, combining the best of both the IPTV and OTT worlds. New BkA100 features include a logged response time from various modules in the network; an increased number of dashboards, including map views; and personalized user profiles.

