Vaddio Announces Wireless Universal Quick-Connect CCU for ClearVIEW HD-20 Camera

Vaddio, the global leader in robotic PTZ cameras and camera control systems, will be showcasing the new High Definition Wireless Universal Quick-Connect CCU for the ClearVIEW HD-20 PTZ camera at InfoComm 2012. Now you can deliver high quality wireless HD video and camera control without cabling.

“Wireless PTZ camera systems have been requested from our customers for a long time,” explained Rob Sheeley, President of Vaddio. “The rental and staging markets need an easy, effective way to add high definition pan/tilt/zoom video to their live events. Traditional AV integrators need a solution for those installations where running cable isn’t an option – historic government buildings, schools and houses of worship. The Wireless Universal Quick-Connect CCU for the HD-20 camera solves these issues.”

The Wireless Universal Quick-Connect CCU system is based on Vaddio’s new Universal Quick-Connect CCU platform that provides complete image control, and simultaneous outputs HD-SDI/SDI, HDMI and analog component YPbPr video from the Wireless CCU Receiver. The Wireless Universal Quick-Connect CCU will deliver this video up to 100 feet – line-of-sight.

Built for the ClearVIEW HD-20 PTZ Camera, the WallVIEW CCU Wireless system includes the Universal Quick-Connect CCU Wireless, the HD-20 with Wireless Slot Card/HDMI Transmitter and the Quick-Connect Air Antenna. The CCU controls camera functions through a secondary control channel and enables the adjustment of white balance, color, pedestal, gamma, knee, chroma, detail, iris and gain. The wireless technology is based on WHDI technology, which allows for the delivery of uncompressed HD video with video rates up to 1080p and at a very low latency.

