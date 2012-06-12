Christie Introduces Six New 3LCD Projectors Across Two Platforms

Christie is introducing six new 3LCD projectors across two platforms at InfoComm 2012. The Christie LW401, Christie LW551i, Christie LWU421, and Christie LWU501i feature wide screen capabilities and provide from 4000 to 5500 lumens along with professional functionality and complete the product line introduced earlier this year with the Christie LX501 and Christie LX601i.

* Christie LW401, 4000 ANSI, WXGA 1280 x 800

* Christie LW551i, 5500 ANSI, WXGA 1280 x 800

* Christie LWU421, 4200 ANSI, WUXGA 1920 x 1200

* Christie LWU501i, 5000 ANSI, WUXGA 1920 x 1200

Designed for small-to-medium sized venues in higher education, houses of worship, corporate environments and government agencies, the newest models are packed with high-end features, yet affordable for various venue applications. They feature both Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture, allowing end users to display two input signals or video teleconferencing for collaboration. With the lens memory recall, users can to lock-in and quickly recall up to three lens positions for use with multiple protection locations.

"Our customers now have the full range of offerings across our 3LCD spectrum," said Frank Anzures, senior product manager, Business Products, Christie. "And the ability to have wireless capabilities is something our customers have asked for and Christie has met market needs with this platform."

Benefits of New 3LCD Category:

* Wireless connectivity optional (achieved with wireless dongle).

* Two digital outputs.

* Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture.

* Hybrid filter design for up to 20,000 hours with no moving parts for easy maintenance.

* Premium ("I") versions feature a built-in LCD display showing setup menus and diagnostics.

* Quick Stacking capabilities for temporary displays, to double your brightness output

* Built-in security features.

* Suite of optional lenses with repeatable lens recall allows greater projection placement flexibility and multi-screen presentations.

* Environmentally friendly using less than 0.35W in power saving mode.

* Closed Captioning for NTSC video signal support.

* Digital keystone functionality with 8-point geometry correction, perfect for curved screens

"This new platform is an excellent transition from our existing, LW400 and LWU420 models. We are expanding the feature set by providing a full suite of optional lenses, lens memory recall, wireless capabilities, and advance networking features to provide content over the network, as well as instant messaging functionality," Anzures added.

Christie LX41 and Christie LW41 Make Their Debut

The Christie LX41 and Christie LW41 provide bright, full featured at affordable cost in XGA (1024 x 768) and WXGA (1280 x 800) resolutions that meet the ProAV requirements in today's small to medium sized venues. Both projectors feature 2000:1 contrast ratio and are excellent choices for higher education, corporate AV, and house of worship applications requiring a full-featured portable XGA or widescreen projector in the 4000 ANSI lumens range.

"The Christie LX41 and Christie LW41 feature 3D Keystone(tm) technology, an 8 point geometry correction for quick and easy image set up as well as built-in speakers to provide a full and rich solution for presentation needs," said Anzures. "This platform also enables the administrator to send a text message - globally to all projectors or a single projector on the network - for important announcements such as emergencies or evacuations."

Benefits of Christie LX41 and Christie LW41

* Economical widescreen (16:9) and 4:3 aspect ratio choices.

* 1.7x manual zoom lens for greater flexibility of installation options.

* Designed with 3D Keystone(tm) geometry correction technology, with (simple) curved screen capabilities.

* Multi PC display option for collaborative presentation display (up to four PCs).

* AMX Device Discovery.

* High resolution HD content capabilities.

* Built-in speakers.

* Easy setup.

* Compact size for portability.

* Low maintenance filters and long lamp life (up to 5000 hours in eco-mode).

* LAN networking for asset management, monitoring and content delivery.

"The two new platforms address our customers need for affordable, performance projectors with added-value features," Anzures concluded, "and they now have numerous options to meet not only their brightness and resolution needs, but also their venue and presentation needs."

Both projector platforms come with a three-year parts and labor warranty and ship in summer 2012.