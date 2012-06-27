Trilogy Communications Ltd. IBC 2012 Preview

IBC 2012, Stand Number 10.A29: IBC will see Trilogy launch an exciting new development to the portable IP capability of both Gemini and its matrix based intercom systems. Responding to user feedback this debut will provide significant advances in user flexibility and product utilisation.

Expanding on its innovative IP solutions Trilogy will also be showcasing a range of other enhancements to Gemini, its flagship IP intercom system. Designed to satisfy the diverse requirements of the broadcast and professional media markets, Gemini combines the benefits of a scalable, distributed matrix with integrated IP connectivity, providing both high quality audio performance and global IP access.

Also being demonstrated at IBC2012 will be new features and functionality to Watchdog, Trilogy’s configurable Signal Detection and Changeover Unit. Watchdog extends further the capability of Trilogy’s class-leading Mentor XL SPG/TSG, making it the only choice for studios, mobile production, playout and post.

Whether it’s a simple intercom or master reference generator or a multi-site, multi-studio installation requiring system design, configuration and a range of Trilogy equipment we have the perfect solution. Trusted to deliver the highest quality products and service to clients in over 70 countries for over 25 years; why not come and talk to Trilogy on stand 10.A29

