Jampro Antennas Improves Coverage for TV Azteca in Monterrey, Mexico

Sacramento, CA Jampro Antennas, Inc. — a world leader in the manufacture and design of radio frequency components and antennas for radio and television transmission — today announced the successful commissioning of a digital television transmission antenna system for XHWX-TV in Monterrey, Nuevo Léon, México. The station, broadcasting on analog channel 4 and digital channel 39, is an affiliate of the TV Azteca Trece network and produces regional news, programming and advertisements.

The recent installation employed Jampro's elliptically polarized JCPD EPOL panel array for VHF Band I. The new transmission system, has significantly improved the station's coverage. Jampro provided a turnkey solution, including the antenna, patch panel, power splitter, transmission and rigid lines, and on-site commissioning.

"Our solution was tailored to provide optimum signal strength and long-term reliability in Monterrey's high desert climate," said Alex Perchevitch, president of Jampro. "We are very pleased to continue our relationship with TV Azteca by welcoming their affiliate into our growing family of satisfied users."

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 15,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. For additional JAMPRO information, please visit: www.jampro.com.

