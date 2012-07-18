Tedial IBC 2012 Preview

Stand no: 8.B41

Tedial continues to maximise the benefits of file-based platforms with its sophisticated suite of software products including: Media Asset Management (MAM), Hierarchical Storage Management (HSM) and Business Process Management (BPM) for full media production efficiency. The company’s solutions are vendor- and hardware-independent, releasing customers from proprietary constraints and thereby significantly increasing productivity and ROI. Tedial is unique among its competitors for having a flexible BPM solution that enables the creation of any type of workflow from the ground up including: Ingest, publishing, promos, news, sports, compliance, editing, backup and archive. With multi-language and character support Tedial’s systems enable broadcasters to implement media business processes and workflows at enterprise level across different locations and countries.

European debut:

• Tarsys (MAM) Client GUI: Following in-depth feedback from customers Tedial has redesigned the interface to its Tarsys MAM solution, further enhancing operator experience and providing additional features for cataloguing, editing and exporting media to third-party systems. The new GUI has been specifically designed to simplify collaborative working between professionals in any media enterprise.

• Ficus (BPM) Web Client: To enable the implementation, monitoring and execution of production workflows in a full web-based environment, Tedial will show its Ficus Web Client. Delivering unique features including proxy editing followed by the automatic creation of a high resolution version, the Ficus Web Client makes tasks such as segmentation of media, as well as compliance editing, possible. The new Ficus Web Client will further simplify business procedures and workflows.

• New enhanced Capture (ingest) application: Tedial’s ingest management tool provides full control of a wide range of VTRs and other devices. The latest version, which will be demonstrated on the stand at IBC, includes scheduling features and multiple device control such as MOG mxfSpeedrail, Omneon and K2 servers. Capture supports industry standard protocols for routers and features a powerful source scheduler application. This enables operators to schedule, access and plan work around any current or future ingest feed.