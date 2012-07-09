DK-Technologies Celebrates 25 Years Of Audio And Video Excellence At IBC 2012

DK-Technologies, the world-leading manufacturer of audio and video solutions for the broadcast, music and post production industries, will be celebrating its 25th anniversary at IBC 2012.

The company will be marking the occasion by showing an anniversary range of meters branded with new colour schemes and an anniversary logo. Visitors to the DK-Technologies booth (Hall 8:E60) will also have the opportunity to collect a commemorative gift.

Over the last 25 years DK-Technologies has cemented its reputation for ground-breaking Research and Development by introducing a range of audio and video test and measurement products that have rapidly become industry standards. The company has won numerous awards for innovation and for its ability to match its solutions to customer requirements.

Founded in 1987 by its current CEO Karsten Hansen, DK-Technologies has notched up many industry firsts including:

 The first to introduce stand-alone audio metering products that could be sold as individual units

 The first 5.1 surround meter (the MSD 600C MkI)

 The first visual display technology (JellyFish™) to show stereo audio signals in an easy to understand format

 The first surround sound display technology (StarFish™) to show an image of acoustic audio levels as they are experienced by the listener

 The first to offer four waveform monitors in one box (the PTO760M)

 The first to develop a remote unit for a waveform monitor (the PT0700-R) so broadcast engineers on location can see the same audio and video display as engineers in the Master Control Room

 The first to launch a small, portable and cost-effective hand-held audio meter range (the DK Meter) that offers full compliance will all known loudness recommendations (EBU R128, ATSC A/85, ARIB, ABC, AGCOM 219 & ITU 1770-2).

DK-Technologies is not afraid of change and has consistently pushed the boundaries in its bid to develop new technologies that satisfy the needs of the broadcast, music and post production industries.

We hope that you will visit us at IBC 2012 and join in our celebrations to mark a magnificent 25 years.

-ends-

About DK-Technologies

DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA. www.dk-technologies.com