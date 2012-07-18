TMD to launch i-mediaflex Mobile in Europe at IBC2012

TMD will make its European launch of i-mediaflex Mobile, a new app for the iPad, Android tablet and smartphone that allows users to access content from a handheld device and add or update metadata at IBC2012.

A web-enabled solution, i-mediaflex Mobile supports asset and business process management for both digital and analog content. A typical workflow for a production in a broadcast playout facility would be to create a set of trailers for a new series. Producers create work orders in i-mediaflex, which are then delivered to editors, along with the content they will need to make the trailers.

With i-mediaflex Mobile, producers can be notified the work is complete. They can review the content on the device, add notes to the metadata, and approve the content or send it back for further work.

See TMD at IBC2012 Stand 2.C58.