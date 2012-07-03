Jampro Invigorates Sacramento Duopoly's Signal

Sacramento, CA - Jampro Antennas, Inc. — a world leader in the manufacture and design of radio frequency components and antennas for radio and television transmission — today announced the successful installation of a high power digital antenna for KOVR and KMAX, a Sacramento, California-based duopoly affiliated with CBS and the CW network.

Jampro provided a top mounted, elliptically polarized JSH-24 UHF Broadband Elliptically Polarized Slot antenna – part of the company's Prostar series – for digital channels 21 and 25. The antenna's azimuth pattern is ideally suited to fully cover the San Joaquin Valley and Sacramento markets. The Prostar broadband series of UHF slot antennas provides low VSWR and significantly more bandwidth than ever provided by a UHF slot array, while maintaining very low weight and wind loading characteristics.

"In addition to delivering a broadband elliptically polarized antenna solution configured specifically for their tower height and location, we rebuilt, re-conditioned 1,600 feet of 6-1/8 inch Marmon clamp rigid line and converted from 75 to 50 ohm," said Alex Perchevitch, president of Jampro. "We are very pleased to welcome KOVR/KMAX to our ever-growing family of satisfied broadcasters."

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 15,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. For additional JAMPRO information, please visit: www.jampro.com.

