Edgeware Selected to Implement IPTV Services for One of Switzerland’s Leading Operators

Edgeware’s Distributed Delivery Network together with Netstream’s managed IPTV service has been selected to provide IPTV and catch-up TV, pause live TV, nPVR and video on demand (VOD) services

Stockholm – July 2, 2012 – Edgeware, the technology leader in distributed video delivery, today announced that Swiss wholesaler, Netstream, has chosen Edgeware’s Distributed Video Delivery Network (D-VDN) framework to provide advanced IPTV services, including catch-up TV, pause live TV, nPVR and VOD to leading operators in Switzerland.

Edgeware’s D-VDN is a simple and highly scalable platform for video delivery. Its built-in capability to record live TV channels allows operators to deliver advanced video and TV on-demand services with the highest Quality of Experience from a single platform. Together with Netstream’s wholesale-managed IPTV service, the unique distributed IPTV solution has already been successfully deployed by one of Switzerland´s largest broadband and mobile service providers.

“Netstream’s innovative solution gives operators the benefits of a complete wholesale IPTV package, combined with the high Quality of Experience and scalability enabled by implementing Edgeware’s Distributed Video Delivery Network strategy,” says Duncan Potter, chief marketing officer and vice president of operations, Edgeware.

“Edgeware´s Distributed Video Delivery Network solution enables us to offer superior scalability by hosting content in our own network, while allowing our customers to deploy additional caching in their networks, which allows them to scale the service without the need for additional network bandwidth capacity”, says Reto Kasser, chief technology officer, Netstream.

Netstream’s solution is based on Edgeware´s proven Orbit-2X IPTV platform, which was provided in cooperation with Swiss distributor Adrenio.

About Edgeware

Edgeware is the technology leader in distributed video delivery networks, designed to allow operators to monetize video services such as video on demand (VOD), time shift TV and network Personal Video Recorder (nPVR), as well as offering wholesale Content Delivery Networking (CDN) management services. Edgeware provides the video delivery systems needed to offer video services across managed and unmanaged networks, with the ability to reach any screen, at any time, with any content. Edgeware is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with a U.S. office in Boxborough, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit www.edgeware.tv.

About Netstream

Netstream was founded 1998 as one of the most innovative Internet Service Provider in the Business Market Segment. The company is today highly recognized as a Service Provider for high-end residential users, small- and medium size as well as large corporate customers, covering the complete spectrum of products and service solutions in the areas of Connectivity, Voice, VoIP, Streaming, Hosting, Security and Wholesale. Netstream is a privately held company located in Dübendorf, Switzerland.

For more information, please visit http://www.netstream.ch