Globecast to highlight content management, delivery

GlobeCast will demonstrate its solutions for content management and delivery, its global satellite and fiber network, and content aggregation and distribution at IBC2012. The company will be exhibiting alongside its sister company, NETIA.

For content management and delivery, Globecast will highlight its scalable playout and origination solutions that allow broadcasters to adapt content to local markets anywhere in the world and simplify the overall content distribution process. NETIA and GlobeCast will also be showing media asset nanagement (MAM) software and services.

GlobeCast also will offer presentations focusing on its OTT offerings. This includes a demonstration of business-to-business solutions to allow for the development of OTT offerings as well as its MyGlobeTV commercial business-to-consumer product.

GlobeCast also will highlight its diverse capacity on satellites covering all five continents and 57,000mi of fiber spanning the globe, as well as its content and aggregation and distribution solutions.

See GlobeCast at IBC2012 Stand 1.A29