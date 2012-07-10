Jiangsu TV Station Adds HARMAN’s Soundcraft Vi6™ And Vi1™ Digital Consoles

NANJING, China — To meet its high standards of television production, Jiangsu TV recently invested in a brand new 8-channel and 4-channel HD EFP audio system. To work in conjunction with this purchase, the station also invested in HARMAN Soundcraft Vi6 and Vi1 digital consoles to mix the in-house shows on the 8-channel and 4-channel systems, respectively.

The 8-channel audio system is configured through the Vi6 through two Soundcraft stageboxes and fiber wiring. The main functionality for this setup is for the popular “If You Are The One” dating show, which boasts the highest ratings of any variety show in the country.

“With our new Soundcraft consoles, our operations are more convenient and more flexible, helping us to achieve higher-quality programming and, we hope, even higher ratings,” stated Senior Sound Engineer Jingsong Shen, who also appreciated that the interface of Vi6 can be easily separated into different zones with different colors for different functions.

Advanced Communication Equipment, the largest HARMAN distributor in China, provided the Soundcraft consoles. Two years ago, Jiangsu TV Station purchased a Studer Vista 8 and a Soundcraft Vi6 from ACE. The leadership among the station was very pleased over the past two years with the performance of the Vista 8 and Vi6, so there was zero hesitation with the latest purchase, reinforcing Jiangsu TV’s confidence in Soundcraft and its reliability and quality.

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets — supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon® and Mark Levinson®. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 13,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.3 billion for the twelve months ended March 31, 2012.