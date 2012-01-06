Waves Consumer Electronics Division Appoints Clyne Media to Lead International Public Relations Initiatives

— Clyne Media’s relationship with Waves increases in scope —

KNOXVILLE, TN, January 4, 2012 — The Consumer Electronics Division of Waves Audio, the industry leader in professional audio digital signal processing technologies and recipient of a 2011 Technical GRAMMY® award, announces the appointment of Nashville- and New York-based firm Clyne Media, Inc. to handle its international public relations efforts, effective immediately. The two organizations already have a close working relationship, as for several years, Clyne Media has handled Waves’ PR in the professional market sector. The announcement was made by Tomer Elbaz, General Manager, Waves Audio Consumer Electronics Division, and further underscores Waves’ ongoing expansion into the consumer electronics marketplace.

“We are pleased to be working with Clyne Media on an expanded basis,” stated Elbaz. “We have been working with them for years with our professional products, and as our involvement in consumer electronics is expanding, it makes perfect sense that Clyne Media should make this journey with us. Robbie Clyne and his team have the right expertise, experience and attention to detail to get the job done. They continue to be an enormous asset for our company, and expanding their duties into the consumer market is a natural step forward for Waves and Clyne Media.”

Clyne Media is one of the industry’s premier specialized marketing communications/media relations agencies, serving the needs of leaders in the high-technology electronics and entertainment market sector and related industries. Continuing its stateside duties, additionally the company will now pursue new international editorial opportunities on behalf of Waves and help focus public relations efforts with industry editors and independent journalists worldwide.

Agency President/CEO Robert Clyne will handle the account management, working closely with Tomer Elbaz and Yuval Weinreb, Waves International Sales Manager, while dedicated Clyne Media staff will cover media relations, technical writing, editing and other marketing communications initiatives.

“We are very excited to be again expanding our relationship with Waves,” Robert Clyne commented. “They have shown time and time again to be an unparalleled innovator in their markets, and as their business grows and expands into other areas, we are proud to explore media opportunities on their behalf. Our partnership over the years has been very fruitful, and this transition to Clyne Media’s new role will be very smooth. We look forward to all the great things we can accomplish together.”

