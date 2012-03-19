Cobalt Digital Goes Retro at NAB 2012 With Modular Signal Conversion Line

Urbana, IL - Cobalt Digital (www.CobaltDigital.com), manufacturer of award-winning 3G/HD/SD-SDI conversion gear for broadcast environments, is returning to its roots with the addition of a modular signal conversion line. The series – named Blue Box Group – will debut at NAB 2012 on Cobalt’s booth N 1929 in the North Hall.

Blue Box Group

Cobalt Digital returns to its origins of throw-down modular bricks with the introduction of the Blue Box Group to answer the demand for first class quality, price competitive, signal conversion equipment.

Initial product offerings include HDMI to SDI and SDI to HDMI converters, and Analog to Digital, Digital to Analog converter boxes with audio embedding and de-embedding.

