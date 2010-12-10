Crystal Vision releases two multi-standard distribution amplifiers ideal for remote monitoring of big systems

New from Crystal Vision are the 3GDA105R and 3GDA111R – two multi-standard reclocking distribution amplifiers which include remote monitoring features perfect for big system users and whose competitive pricing makes them equally suited to distributing 3Gb/s, HD or SD signals.

Two versions allow Crystal Vision to fulfil a wider range of distribution applications by offering customers different numbers of outputs, with the 3GDA105R giving five outputs and the 3GDA111R eleven. Their ability to reclock the signal makes them suitable for those engineers who are looking for excellent jitter performance on long cable inputs.

The 3GDA105R and 3GDA111R have been designed specifically for those seeking information about their signal, and provide remote monitoring of input present and 3G/HD or SD signal through either the Statesman PC software or SNMP, allowing alarms to be set on loss of input and change in signal type.

They can handle all data rates up to 3GHz and easily meet the -10dB input return loss that must be achieved for 3GHz, along with the -15dB input return loss required for 1.5GHz. Auto detection of input allows them to recognize whether the standard is HD or SD and switch the output slew rate automatically, in addition to illuminating the appropriate LED. The distribution amplifiers will always choose an appropriate cable equalizer for the signal type, ensuring an SD cable length in excess of 250m with Belden 8281 or equivalent, and up to 140m for HD and 80m for 3Gb/s with Belden 1694A – with no data errors.

The 3GDA105R and 3GDA111R incorporate Crystal Vision’s usual space-saving benefits and are housed in the company’s standard frames, meaning they can be easily integrated with any other interface, keying or picture storage products from the range. The 3GDA105R is a single height 4 x 10.5 inches module which sits in one frame slot allowing up to 12 DAs in 2RU, and uses the RM41 frame rear module. The 3GDA111R is a 'double decker' 4 x 10.5 inches module which fills two frame slots and uses the RM41 and RM34 rear modules together.

With the introduction of the 3GDA105R and 3GDA111R Crystal Vision now offers a choice of six distribution amplifiers which can be used to distribute 3Gb/s, HD and SD sources, with the reclocking 3GDA105C and 3GDA111C and the non-reclocking 3GDA105N and 3GDA111N. Distribution amplifiers for SDI and analog video and AES and and analog audio are also available.

Commented Crystal Vision’s Managing Director Philip Scofield: “With the 3GDA105R and 3GDA111R broadcast systems can now have full remote monitoring and automatic alarms at every stage in the infrastructure – without paying significantly more than for our standard distribution amplifiers.”

The 3GDA105R and 3GDA111R are shipping now.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK, Crystal Vision provides digital keyers, picture storage modules and a full range of digital and analog interface equipment including converters, synchronizers, distribution amplifiers and audio embedders to the professional broadcasting industry worldwide.

