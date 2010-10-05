Sennheiser adds TRUE Systems to family of distributed brands

OLD LYME, Conn. – October 4, 2010 – Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that it has added TRUE Systems, a highly regarded U.S.-based manufacturer of microphone preamplifiers, to its family of distributed brands. Currently, TRUE Systems offers five high-performance microphone preamplifiers, each of which is highly complementary to Sennheiser and Neumann's existing product line. The products will be marketed through Sennheiser's existing professional audio, systems integration and musical instrument channels.

TRUE Systems preamplifiers, which are affordably priced and built with the highest-quality materials available, range from single-channel to eight channel models. The entire product line -- including the new 500 series modules -- delivers an unparalleled dimension of flexibility to users, making them ideal for use with a variety of microphone and instrument applications.

* Precision 8:

The Precision 8 is designed to provide 8 channels of the detailed, sonically transparent preamplification required for the highest quality tracking and live sound applications in a single rack space. Its built-in MS (Mid-Side) decoding, selectable high-impedance (DI) inputs, 5-segment level indicators, continuous gain controls, and flexible output configurations make it ideal as a complete input system for HDR's and DAW's.

* P2 Analog

The P2 Analog utilizes hand-matched, military-grade components and gold-contact relays to provide two channels of microphone or instrument preamplification with stunning sonic detail and neutral but musical character. Its stereo phase correlation display, M-S (Mid-Side) decoding, variable high-pass filters, and flexible output configuration provides serious musicians and recording engineers the most useful tools to get the best sound more quickly and easily.

* P-Solo

The P-Solo is a single-channel unit that features the same preamp design found in the Precision 8 and P2 Analog. This helps achieve a neutral, musical character, capable of delivering outstanding performance in every situation. The P-Solo microphone and instrument preamplifier offers outstanding high-end preamp quality at an affordable price in a compact, portable, and sturdy enclosure.

* P-Solo Ribbon

The TRUE Systems Solo Ribbon mic preamplifier is a single channel, analog output, microphone instrument preamplifier that has been optimized for superior performance with vintage and contemporary ribbon mics. With up to 76 dB of gain in two ranges, the P-Solo Ribbon has an electronically balanced, high impedance mic input, discrete FET instrument input, 80Hz high pass filter, a 4-segment LED bar graph level meter with signal present and overload indicators, plus a continuously variable gain control.

* pT2-500

As TRUE Systems' newest addition and TEC Award nominee, the pT2-500 is an API™ 500 series compatible module that incorporates TRUE Systems' new-technology Type 2 circuit design. This design provides the traditional ultra-resolution musicality of TRUE Systems' original design preamps, while adding analog depth and warmth. The new DI circuit calms piezo transducers and provides a THRU jack for easier amping and multi-effects.

"Like all of Sennheiser's distributed brands, TRUE Systems manufacturers a premium product that excels in performance, quality and workmanship,” commented Dawn Birr, channel manager, systems integration, Sennheiser Electronic Corporation. “This partnership creates many synergies across our entire product line and will generate significant growth opportunities in each of our business channels."

"Our innovations in preamplifier circuit design are highly regarded by both our customers and the market at large," added Tim Spencer, founder and president of TRUE Systems. " This exciting partnership will enable us to realize creative synergism with many of Sennheiser's products while scaling our ability to provide new application solutions and reach new customers."