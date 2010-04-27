EQUIDIA POWERS NEW, NON-LINEAR CHANNEL WITH LOUISE™ FROM PROCONSULTANT INFORMATIQUE

Thematic channel expands outlets to include VOD and Catch-up services for EquidiaWatch

METZ, FRANCE – April 27, 2010 – ProConsultant Informatique, the forward-thinking developer of business management solutions for broadcasters and content providers, has announced that LOUISE™, the company’s flagship Business Management System, is the content and workflow engine for EquidiaWatch, the newly launched, interactive VOD and Catch-up Internet channel specializing in equestrian events and interests. The new Internet channel expands the audience reach for Equidia, already a leader in television equestrian coverage in France, and positions the company as an innovator in multiplatform, specialized sports coverage.

The Equidia television channel began more than a decade ago and now boasts more than 12 million subscribers and 3 million viewers each week. Equidia serves an enthusiastic and passionate audience of racing and horse enthusiasts with a broad range of programming – from international racing, to polo and jumping, commentary, and all things equestrian. Since its inception, the Equidia television channel has relied on LOUISE as its program scheduling and content management solution for broadcast management. With the launch of EquidiaWatch, the company has taken advantage of the non-linear capabilities of LOUISE to extend its content managements to non-linear platforms, including VOD.

”Our company never sits still. We saw the emergence of non-linear as both an opportunity for expansion and revenue, and as a challenge for our customers - in terms of content management, production and workflow,” said Hervé Obed, CEO and founder, ProConsultant Informatique. “Our non-linear modules address those areas and offer monetization capabilities by incorporating LOUISE across all platforms and adding tools that simplify non-linear production all within the same system. Equidia TV is taking advantage of many of our new and innovative features for this project.”

“To think that we could undertake this project within our existing LOUISE framework is quite remarkable.” said Jean François Bertrand, Managing Director of Equida TV. “To have our linear and non-linear systems unified within the same enterprise business system gives us incredible control over both content and operational cost, not only for day-to-day programming but for overall business management. And the non-linear production tools are a natural extension of LOUISE, making it easy for the same producer to generate content for cross-platform use. Our ROI with LOUISE is amplified by our ability to expand our multiplatform opportunities.”

Broadcasters use the LOUISE system to manage content rights and metadata which are the core of operations producing content. Over the past two years, several LOUISE customers have added the LOUISE non-linear modules to expand their exposure and opportunities to multiple, non-linear platforms, including VOD, mobile, an Web.

About LOUISE – Rights Management and Program Scheduling

LOUISE is a dynamic, fully integrated business information system for managing and scheduling media programming assets whether it's a mid-size television station or multi-channel, multi-media enterprise operation. LOUISE incorporates essential program information in its centralized database including rights, contracts, scheduling and all associated metadata through its lifecycle, including distribution to non-linear platforms. Built on open standards, LOUISE serves as a control and information hub for data exchange. The powerful workflow engine streamlines workflows and automates many background processes, adding productivity and efficiencies. LOUISE can be easily integrated with third party systems – from ingest cameras and devices to automation systems or publication services and archive systems. In addition to improved efficiencies in scheduling, planning and analysis, LOUISE provides a reliable, robust framework to maximize all aspects of the digital workflow chain.

About ProConsultant Informatique

ProConsultant Informatique S.A. develops state-of-the-art business management software for media organizations. Based in Metz (Lorraine), France, the company also has an office in Atlanta, Georgia. The flagship scheduling software LOUISE and the air time sales/traffic system CINDY are enterprise solutions offering straight-forward, intuitive workflows with a sophisticated infrastructure that provides maximum control and access to information and metadata for management, data exchange, analysis and reporting. With more than a decade of experience, reliability and a proven track record in nearly 200 television and multi-media organizations worldwide ProConsultant exemplifies excellence in innovation and performance.

For more information, please visit www.proconsultant.net

Press Contact

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Email janice@zazilmediagroup.com

Tel: +1 (617) 817 6595