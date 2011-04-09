Axon’s Synapse addresses audio processing needs

2011 represents the 15th consecutive year that the Netherlands-based AV conversion, processing and compliance recording specialist, Axon Digital Design, will have taken part in NAB.

Amongst the key new Synapse products in Las Vegas will be the GRB100 - a 3Gb/s HD and SD 48x16 channel shuffler - re-embedder. With this new unit, the source audio channels used for embedding into the output SDI can be derived from two individual 3Gb/s HD or SD inputs and from the 32 channels that are available in the quad speed multiplexing audio ADD-ON bus.

A neat feature of this card sees the output embedding 16 channels and the source for this audio can be derived from both SDI input 1 (which normally also carries the video) or from SDI input 2. Input two can be connected to a second SDI source that is exclusively used for carrying audio (the two SDI streams need to be clock locked). The unit is also available in an HD/SD version, which is upgradable to handle 3Gb/s-signals.Other key product developments with Axon’s Synapse module family that will be debuted at NAB include:

 3Gb/s, HD, SD embedded domain Dolby E to Dolby Digital (plus) transcoder with audio shuffler and audio description processor (GED130)

 Quad-Speed Dolby E decoder + Multi channel Dolby Digital (plus) encoder (DDP94)

 Quad-Speed Multi channel Dolby Digital (plus) encoder (DDP24)

 Quad-Speed Dolby E decoder (DBD18)

 8, 4 and 2 channel watermarking encoder based on Civolution® encryption technology (DAW88)

SynLite – affordable solutions to today’s production challenges

Despite these new capabilities and functionality, there will always be a class of applications where all these options and features could result in an over engineered solution. Preferably, more basic, straightforward and easily affordable modules will meet the application’s needs. To address that need, Axon has created SynLite, which like its sister modules includes an expansion in the audio processing capabilities.

Three audio shufflers are introduced:

o 8-channel 2-group embedded audio processing card with presets (HAS05M)

o 8-channel 2-group embedded audio processing card with local AES/EBU inputs (HAS05E)

o 16-channel 4-group embedded audio shuffler card with presets (HAS05S)

SynView 3D multiviewer and monitoring input module

Also debuting at NAB, the Synapse-powered SynView multiview product line has been enhanced with 3D multiviewing, which is configurable using Cortex. Two multiview inputs are locked to each other and displayed side-by-side. Stereoscopic displays will then output a 3D image. Also tallies, borders and UMD information will be processed for 3D display.

The GMW100 is a dual channel monitoring card that can be used stand alone or as part of SynView Multi display system. The Unit has four serial SDI inputs capable of handling signals up to 3Gb/s. The free selected inputs are displayed within a WUXGA DVI stream (1920x1200 max with BPH23) or visible on a SDI signal up to 3Gb/s (BPH24). Next to two scaled pictures, the unit can display up to eight channels of audio per video and these bar graphs can be positioned in different areas of the screen (side/under).

Axon will exhibit in the north hall booth N3024.