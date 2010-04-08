MEDIA ALERT

SINGULAR SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES PUBLIC BETA FOR NEXT RELEASE OF PLURALEYES FOR FINAL CUT PRO

PluralEyes 1.2 Public Beta now available; new release adds features for DSLR video and broadens coverage of media types

Vancouver, British Columbia – April 8, 2010 – Singular Software, developer of automation applications for post-production, is pleased to announce the public beta PluralEyes version 1.2 for Apple Final Cut Pro®. Designed for time-conscious video professionals, PluralEyes offers critical workflow automation tools for synchronizing audio and video clips, including DSLR camera video. The public beta carries the first round of a series of imminent product enhancements leading up to the full version announcement next month.

The new version will include improved workflow for dual-system audio, clock drift correction, increased synchronization control, broader coverage of media types and customer-requested enhancements. It does not overwrite the previously installed PluralEyes 1.1, and can run alongside that version. To download the PluralEyes 1.2 for Final Cut Pro public beta, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About PluralEyes

The PluralEyes application dramatically accelerates the workflow for multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio productions. By analyzing audio information, PluralEyes synchronizes audio and video clips automatically, without the need for timecode, clappers or other manual preparation. Optimized for fast performance on both Mac and PC platforms, PluralEyes supports both Vegas Pro® and Final Cut Pro.

Availability and Pricing of PluralEyes

PluralEyes for Final Cut Pro is available to purchase for $149 USD via the Singular Software website: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Final Cut Pro users can also sample PluralEyes by downloading a fully functional 30-day free trial version from: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing or request a product review; please contact Kathleen Langlois or Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com