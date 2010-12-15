Anton/Bauer Features DIONIC HCX CINE VCLX Batteries, SO-SF35 and SO-14/28R Snap-On Belts at Band Pro One World 2010 Open House

BURBANK, CA – Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will showcase its DIONIC HCX 120 watt-hour capacity battery, CINE VCLX Batteries, SO-SF35 and SO-14/28R Snap-On Belts at Band Pro One World 2010 Open House.



Anton/Bauer will demonstrate the versatility of its powerful solutions for professional filmmakers and videographers, including:

• DIONIC® HCX High-Current Battery: With a 120 watt-hour battery capacity and a brand new motion detection sensor that protects against capacity loss, the DIONIC HCX is the company’s latest addition to its successful DIONIC series high-current battery line. The DIONIC HCX’s most exciting feature is its unique, built-in motion detection sensor. After a two-day period without a load, the DIONIC HCX automatically goes into “deep sleep,” significantly reducing self-discharge and allowing extended storage with nearly zero capacity loss. To “awaken” the battery for normal use, customers need only move the battery, thus activating the motion detection feature and as a result, “wake up” the battery. This new motion detection feature significantly increases the overall life of the battery by mitigating lithium-ion battery self-discharge when the battery is not in use.

• CINE VCLX BATTERIES: The CINE power system provides ultimate power performance, extended run-times and flexibility. Ideal for remote locations, the CINE VCLX batteries are powerful enough to run an ARRI Alexa for over 4 hours. The safe and high power draw performance of the Nickel Metal Hydride cell technology can also power microwaves, recorders, and lighting, including HMI’s and the Litepanels 1x1 LED panels. The CINE VCLX includes (2) 4-pin XLR for 14.4V and (1) 3-pin XLR for 28V, and provides dual simultaneous outputs (20 amps at 14.4V; 12 amps at 28V).

• SO-SF35 and SO-14/28R Snap-On® Belts: Snap-On Belts are an ideal solution for utilizing current battery inventory and replacing old NiCad belts with any Logic Series® batteries. They can also be used with any two Logic Series® Batteries and offer limited hot swap capability for continuous power. The SO-14/28 for universal applications includes 4-pin XLR for 14.4v (fused at 10 amps) and 3-pin XLR for 28V (fused at 12 amps) and provides simultaneous 14.4V and 28V outputs. The SO-14/28 provides 28V output for all film cameras, digital cameras and 30V lighting, as well as 14.4V output for cameras, recorders, lighting and other field production gear. The SO-SF35, designed specifically for the Sony F23 and F35 cameras, offers dual simultaneous voltage outputs via 8-pin LEMO connector at 14.4V (11-17V range; 10 amp maximum) and 28V (12 amps maximum).