Wohler Announces Lower-Cost Dolby(R) Digital Audio Monitors

New D-Series of Eight-Channel Monitors Offers Middle-Tier Solution for Broadcasters Who Don't Require Additional Dolby(R) E Monitoring

LAS VEGAS -- April 11, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the launch of its new D-Series of eight-channel audio monitors, offering a lower-cost solution for operators who only require decoding of Dolby(R) Digital (AC-3) signals. The in-rack monitors provide a new middle-tier of functionality within Wohler's highly popular AMP-S8 and AMP-E8 audio monitor series.

"Many operations do not have a need for Dolby E and do not have plans to support it in the future, and up until now their only real option for audio monitoring has been to purchase a more expensive system that supports both Dolby D and Dolby E decoding," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, Wohler's EVP of worldwide sales. "Our new D-Series gives broadcasters robust Dolby D decoding without having to pay for Dolby E functionality they don't need."

Available in 1-RU or 2-RU configurations, the four new multiformat monitors in the D- Series offer a complete, exceptionally high-quality monitoring solution for Dolby Digital (AC-3), AES/EBU, and analog signal sources. The D-Series is capable of processing and monitoring up to eight channels from a Dolby Digital bit stream, two sets of four AES/EBU signal pairs (balanced and unbalanced), or eight balanced analog channels. Eight high-resolution multisegment tri-color LED bargraph audio level meters provide accurate and instantaneous visual level monitoring at a glance. A convenient high-contrast LCD display on the front panel shows the user settings and status (as currently selected), type of signal, channel selection, mute status, and alternately, phase/correlation.

The AMP1-D8MDA-3G -- one of four in the new line of D-Series monitors -- will be featured in the Wohler booth, N2524 at the 2011 NAB Show.

About Wohler Technologies Inc. Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

