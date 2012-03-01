Audio Facility Ravenswork Sets Up Shop at Video Editorial House Lost Planet with Genelec Active Monitoring System

— Mixer/sound designer Robert Feist’s Ravenswork commercial audio studio found a new home at long-time collaborator Lost Planet’s video editorial facility, and Feist’s new audio suite features a Genelec 5.1 surround monitoring array —

NATICK, MA, February 29, 2012 — Commercial media advertising has been a tough business for the last decade but many lucky talents have found ways to stay on top. When Robert Feist, owner of the three-room Ravenswork commercial audio facility in Venice, California, felt the economy’s pinch in recent years, he created synergy by moving his studio and its high-end commercial work into the space of a long-time collaborator, video editorial facility Lost Planet, in Santa Monica. Together, the two companies have increased their work at the high end of commercial media with top-level talent and technology. Part of that has been the inclusion, from the moment the new audio studio opened at Lost Planet last June, of a Genelec 5.1 surround monitoring system, consisting of three Genelec 8250A Bi-Amplified DSP Monitors for the L-C-R array, a pair of Genelec 8240A Bi-Amplified DSP Monitors for the left and right rear surrounds, and a Genelec 7270A Active DSP Subwoofer.

Feist says that the Genelec surround monitoring system was put to the test immediately upon the opening of the room with the first commercial worked on there, promoting GRAMMY Award®-winning vocalist Beyoncé’s exclusive distribution arrangement with retailer Target. “The commercial had very critical audio requirements – the monitoring had to be perfect, consistent and accurate, and that’s just what the Genelecs gave me,” says Feist, who also uses a pair of Genelec 1029A speakers as desktop monitors.

Since then, Feist and the Genelec speakers have applied their talents to other commercial projects for clients including Nike, Mazda, Google and Absolut Vodka, including Absolut’s award-winning “Absolut Blank” campaign that features over two dozen artists.

“The Genelecs are great speakers for monitoring and mixing,” says Feist, who uses them for both broadcast and theatrical mix versions of the commercial spots he works on. “They’re not just a purchase, they’re an investment – one which is already bringing great results for us and our clients.”

