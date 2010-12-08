SOLID STATE LOGIC C300 HD MASTER STUDIO SYSTEM EMBRACED BY FRENCH TV AND FILM STUDIOS

Advanced Programmable Ergonomics, Feature Set and Sound Favored by Post Studios

FRANCE – French film and Television post production studios, INA (L'Institut National de l'Audiovisuel), Bry-sur-Marne Cedex, and Auditoriums de la Coupole, Paris, have embraced the Solid State Logic C300 HD Master Studio System because of its advanced programmable ergonomics, intrinsic power, reliability and sound quality. These recent installations join existing C300 HD systems at Creative Sound, Paris, with two C300 HD consoles, and DigiSon Studios, Boulogne-Billiancourt, with one C300 HD.

The INA, the repository of all French radio and television audiovisual archives, has installed a 192-channel, 40-fader, C300 HD, with one XLogic Delta Link, as its latest large format console investment for post production. The C300 HD delivers exceptional power and the flexibility necessary to complete increasingly complex mix situations, while providing superior sonic quality for realistic surround tracks.

Auditoriums de la Coupole has installed a 128-channel, 24-fader, C300 HD in Auditorium 2. The studio has used an older SSL Avant digital console over the years and the very positive experience with that console was part of the decision to move into the new C300 HD. The studio space, formerly SPS, holds its place in film history by being one of the first studios to provide post production services for “talkies” in the 1930s. Philippe Carbonnier, a well-known French producer and former SPS customer, purchased the studio and renovated the space. The choice of the C300 HD was a straight line for Carbonnier.

“I used the SSL Avant many years ago as a customer and I was always pleased with the results,” explains Carbonnier. “When the time came to look at a new console, the C300 HD was the obvious choice for us. The C300 HD gives us both the high quality of an SSL console and the great support team from SSL. The

C300 HD gives us great satisfaction through its innovative functionality, its flexibility and its very fast implementation into our workflow.”

French films completed using the C300 HD have received numerous awards, including the Cannes 2007 Palme D’Or award for Cristian Mungiu’s film “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days,” Un Certain Regard award Cannes 2007, two GOPOs in 2009 and 2010 in Romania for the best sound (GOPOs are the equivalents of the French Césars Awards or American Oscars), and finally the Grand Prix Festival De Cannes award, Cannes 2010 that featured the sound mixing talents of Eric Bonnard on film “Of Men and Gods.”

