LYNX Technik Hires Rainer Odwarka to Manufacturing Team and Henning Schmidt Takes on Product Management Role

LYNX Technik AG, provider of signal processing solutions for the broadcast and professional AV industries, announces that Rainer Odwarka has joined its manufacturing team as Final Test and Quality Assurance Manager.

Rainer Odwarka brings with him many years of experience in the electronics and medical equipment manufacturing fields, including the implementation of appropriate quality standards.

"Having Rainer on our team enables us to continue meeting the high quality standards that we have promised our customers,” comments Winfried Deckelmann, CEO of LYNX Technik AG. “We are seeing heightened volume in our manufacturing and test departments, and Rainer’s background will be a positive influence to our team.”

In addition, Henning Schmidt takes over the lead responsibilities of product management for all LYNX Technik products and solutions in the role of Senior Product Manager. Henning will also continue to be responsible for all aspects of infrastructure & communications in his role as Systems Architect.

Henning is one of the founding members of the LYNX Technik team, and his technical knowhow and experience includes over 20 years in a variety of roles in the broadcast and post production industry.