K-array Loudspeakers and Sennheiser Microphones Bedazzle Audiences with Outstanding Performances during SXSW Music Festival

Austin, TX, March 22, 2010 – Audio specialist Sennheiser provided spectacular sound for a diverse range of artists during the SXSW Music Festival as its microphones and wireless transmitters—as well as the revolutionary loudspeakers from distributed brand K-array—were put through the paces over the course of the three-day event. Sennheiser sponsored busy stages at the PureVolume House, Maggie Mae's and Speakeasy--each located at the heart of Austin's music scene.

The stage at PureVolume House featured a set of the K-array Redline KR200s loudspeakers, which deliver 'no compromise sound' within an astonishingly small footprint. Artists were also provided with a Sennheiser SKM 2000 wireless handheld transmitter with MMD 935-1 capsule and a full complement of evolution microphones for reinforcing guitars, drums and other instruments. Similar equipment was used during performances at Maggie Mae's and Speakeasy.

The sound of Sennheiser could be heard both on and off the stage during Austin's most famous music festival. Blameshift, a Long Island, NY-based rock band that just released a brand new self-titled EP, allowed fans to preview their music through a pair of Sennheiser HD 238s as they strolled through the crowd. Sennheiser reps were on hand for the duration, providing demos on a range of Sennheiser headsets and offering plenty of giveaways to music fans.

SPOTLIGHT ON K-ARRAY: Revolutionary Sound, Compact Footprint

The KR200s was chosen as the loudspeaker for PureVolume House for a few compelling reasons. First, the deceivingly small system delivers well-balanced, crisp sound across the entire frequency range. Second, its small size and low weight make it remarkably easy to set up and tear down, making it ideal for an evening gig or a temporary installation.

The KR200s is a powered two-way system designed for use with small to medium wavefront systems, in both mobile and install applications. Its ultra-slim satellite features a line array of two-inch, high-efficiency drive units with a neodymium magnet structure and suspensions. This ensures maximum linear excursion of sound with minimal noise. Since the K-array unit features a revolutionary design and is not housed in a traditional speaker cabinet, it delivers a truly natural sound.