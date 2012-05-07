Snell inks distribution deal with SK Technology

Snell announced May 1 a new distribution agreement with SK Technology in Seoul, South Korea. Under the agreement, SK Technology will represent the entire Snell product line to broadcast and cable customers throughout South Korea.

SK Technology has achieved success with the Snell product line in the country, including sales of more than 100 Kahuna switchers, Mach HDs and Alchemist Ph.C-HD standards converters, as well as significant sales of Snell IQ Modular products to Korea's largest national broadcasters.

"With its solid understanding of the Korean marketplace, and outstanding relationships with key media organizations and systems integrators, SK Technology is the ideal partner to help us build the Snell brand across South Korea,” said Vanessa Ching, VP of channel marketing and communications at Snell.