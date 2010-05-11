Digital Rapids Expands Award-Winning TouchStream Appliances with Apple iPhone Streaming and Microsoft IIS Smooth Streaming

May 11, 2010 -- Markham, Ontario: Digital Rapids -- the leading provider of tools and solutions for bringing television, film and Web content to wider audiences -- has announced significant new enhancements for the award-winning TouchStream portable live video encoding and streaming appliance. New features include live encoding for adaptive streaming to Apple(r) iPhone(r) mobile devices, and support for Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Smooth Streaming.

The new iPhone encoding option enables creation of live streaming content for Apple iPhone, iPod touch(r) and iPad(r) devices. The iPhone module's integrated segmenting capabilities directly support adaptive bit rate encoding for the iPhone while eliminating the need for an external stream segmenter, simplifying operation and reducing equipment requirements. TouchStream encodes to multiple outputs at varying bit rates and resolutions from a live input source, automatically dividing the outputs into discrete segments immediately ready for adaptive delivery by a server or Content Distribution Network (CDN). As content is delivered to each viewer, delivery is switched between these outputs to provide optimal quality based on available network bandwidth. Live iPhone streams can also be archived as video-on-demand (VOD) files for future on-demand distribution.

The new version also adds support for IIS Smooth Streaming, enabling adaptive bit rate delivery to Microsoft Silverlight-based media players on PCs and mobile devices. IIS Smooth Streaming is supported in the VC-1 compression format on TouchStream LE models, and in VC-1 or H.264 compression on multi-format TouchStream units.

TouchStream delivers Digital Rapids' renowned streaming video quality and reliability in a fully self-contained, portable appliance with unparalleled ease of use. Software controls are accessed through an intuitive touch-screen interface with integrated video monitoring, eliminating the need for laptops, keyboards, mice and separate monitors. Flexible features allow refinement of the incoming source and the addition of branding to the outgoing stream, while models supporting multiple formats provide easy adaptability to varying project requirements.

"The integration of iPhone support directly into TouchStream significantly simplifies operation for users expanding their audiences through the most popular mobile devices," said Wesley Thiessen, Product Manager at Digital Rapids. "Meanwhile, the addition of IIS Smooth Streaming support enables easy adaptive streaming to Silverlight-based media players -- from low-bitrate streams on mobile devices to high definition quality experiences on Web-connected PCs."

