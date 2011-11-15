Sennheiser Announces InfoComm Certified Technology Specialist (CTS®) Accreditation for its Educational Sound Academy Programs

Old Lyme, Conn. – November 14, 2011 – Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that several of its Sennheiser Sound Academy programs now qualify for InfoComm

Certified Technology Specialist (CTS®) renewal units (RU). Individuals that hold an

InfoComm CTS certification (including CTS, CTS-D and CTS-I) are required to earn RU credits periodically in order to keep their certification current. Sennheiser has partnered with InfoComm’s RU provider program in order to reinforce its standing commitment to the continuing education of CTS professionals in the industry.

Sennheiser RF Sound Academy

Sennheiser’s popular RF Sound Academy seminar now offers six (6) RU credits for individuals that successfully complete the course. RF Sound Academy is a comprehensive, one-day course covering many subjects pertaining to the use of wireless radio frequency microphones. Frequency coordination, antennas and distribution systems, system planning, wireless monitoring and the impact of FCC regulations on users of wireless microphones are among the topics included in this wide-ranging course, which is suitable for beginners to experienced professionals. RF Sound Academy training programs are conducted by Joe Ciaudelli (director of advanced projects and educational services, Sennheiser) and Dave Missall (national market development manager, Sennheiser).

Installed Sound Academy

Sennheiser’s Installed Sound Academy offers 7.5 RU credits for participants that successfully complete the program. Taught by Sennheiser National Market Development Managers Kent Margraves and Eric Reese, the Installed Sound Academy covers sound reinforcement, microphone theory and applications, wireless personal monitor systems, RF wireless systems and troubleshooting logic. The course is suitable for designers, consultants, project managers, worship leaders, system operators and technicians and anyone involved in the selection or purchase of audio products and systems.

Audio for Video and Film

Sennheiser’s Audio for Video and Film Sound Academy seminar, which is also led by Dave Missall, is a valuable resource for those who routinely work with video and would like to enhance their knowledge of how to integrate audio into their workflow. The Audio for Video and Film Sound Academy now offers six (6) InfoComm CTS® RU credits for participants who successfully complete the program. Among the topics covered in the seminar are microphone basics, microphone pickup patterns, boom techniques, shotgun microphones, tips and tricks to eliminate unwanted noises in recordings, and much more. The course also includes a mock scene in which participants practice mic placement and record and playback the results.

For more information on any of Sennheiser’s Sound Academy programs or to register, visit http://www.sennheiserusa.com/soundacademy.