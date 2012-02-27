New Wohler MPEG video monitor delivers advanced T&M features

Wohler will showcase its new DVM-2443 MPEG video monitor, a four-screen monitoring system that offers broadcasters advanced test and measurement features in a stand-alone 2-RU configuration.

The DVM-2443 MPEG video monitor incorporates four 4.3in 16:9 aspect ratio LED backlit displays for flexible at-a-glance monitoring of program content from MPEG-2/4 ASI streams, as well as PID table metadata, waveform and vectorscope overlays and audio-level meters. The new monitor also accepts two 3G/HD/SD-SDI loop-through inputs, as well as composite video, component video, DVI-I and analog audio stereo inputs.

Wohler also will debut a new dual-input SDI audio monitor that offers monitoring of embedded audio in 3G/HD or SD-SDI streams. The 1RU unit de-embeds and provides metering and monitoring of any or all of the 16 audio channels in the selected 3G/HD or SD-SDI stream.

See Wohler at 2012 NAB Show booth N5211.