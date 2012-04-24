Studio Technologies introduces Live-Link Jr. remote camera interface

Studio Technologies introduced the new Live-Link Jr. remote camera interface system at the 2012 NAB Show.

Live-Link Jr. provides a video, audio, communications and control data link between a camera operator in the field and a production vehicle (or fixed installation). The system transports one SDI video signal in each direction and supports SD-, HD- and 3G-SDI data signals.

The Live-Link Jr., designed with a compact form factor, is optimized for ENG and uplink vehicle applications. Providing everything needed for a single-camera live event, Live-Link Jr. delivers flexibility, ease of use and support for high-quality on-air (program), talent cue (IFB) and intercom audio.

All Live-Link Jr. audio and support signals are transported between camera end and truck end units as embedded SDI data.