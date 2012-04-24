Studio Technologies introduces Live-Link Jr. remote camera interface
Studio Technologies introduced the new Live-Link Jr. remote camera interface system at the 2012 NAB Show.
Live-Link Jr. provides a video, audio, communications and control data link between a camera operator in the field and a production vehicle (or fixed installation). The system transports one SDI video signal in each direction and supports SD-, HD- and 3G-SDI data signals.
The Live-Link Jr., designed with a compact form factor, is optimized for ENG and uplink vehicle applications. Providing everything needed for a single-camera live event, Live-Link Jr. delivers flexibility, ease of use and support for high-quality on-air (program), talent cue (IFB) and intercom audio.
All Live-Link Jr. audio and support signals are transported between camera end and truck end units as embedded SDI data.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox