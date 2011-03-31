Linear Acoustic(R) Redesigns AERO.air(TM) for 2011 NAB Show

New Design Reduces Size yet Increases Features

LANCASTER, Pa. -- March 31, 2011 -- Linear Acoustic(R), the leader in television audio control from production to transmission, will introduce the new slimmer, lighter 2RU AERO.air(TM) -- Transmission Audio/Loudness Manager -- at the 2011 NAB Show.

"More features and less rack space were the primary goals for the new AERO.air," said Tim Carroll, founder of Linear Acoustic. "Essentially, it's the same proven technology broadcasters and their viewers continue to rely on for loudness control and legal compliance -- only now more efficient and cost-effective."

The Linear Acoustic signature AERO.air continues to solve the newly regulated "commercial loudness problem" with added features in a smaller, lighter 2RU chassis. Many optional upgrades on last year's model are now standard features. HD/SD- SDI I/O allows for de-embedding and re-embedding up to 16 channels of audio plus SMPTE 2020 (VANC) metadata. UPMAX-II(TM) provides a more spacious and stable 5.1 upmix from a stereo source. CrowdControl(TM) ensures dialogue is preserved even in rich stereo mixes. The new AERO.air retains all the features that have made it the proven choice for DTV audio transmission and loudness management.

Linear Acoustic(R) is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. The company designs and manufactures the AERO(TM) range of audio processing and loudness control solutions, UPMAX(R) upmixing and downmixing solutions, the LQ-1000(TM) loudness quality monitor, and MetaMAX(TM) metadata processing products. Linear Acoustic licenses and OEMs key technologies to other companies in the broadcast industry. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) and as a sustaining member of SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers). Linear Acoustic was recognized by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with a 2010 Technical Emmy(R) award for the audio/metadata loudness control technology in AERO.calm. More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

