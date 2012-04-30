Weather Central unveils ESP:Live with dual polarization

Weather Central unveiled an enhanced version of its ESP:LIVE severe weather system with new support for dual-polarization weather radar technology.

With precise display of damaging hail, debris in tornadoes, improved flash flood warnings and more accurate identification of winter precipitation, ESP:LIVE with dual-polarization radar support enables meteorologists to better inform and alert their viewers when severe weather strikes.

Dual-polarization radar is currently being deployed by the National Weather Service throughout the United States.

ESP:LIVE severe weather system gives broadcasters the tools and accuracy needed to drive ratings and meet their commitment to informing and protecting their viewers. Hyper-local mapping, the advanced storm tracking algorithms, interactive data display capability and a suite of exclusive tools enable meteorologists to give viewers what they need, when they need it.