Prism Sound and TTid To Host Audio Test & Measurement Seminar

Following on from last year’s hugely successful audio test and measurement training seminar at Duxford in Cambridgeshire, and due to popular demand for a re-run, Prism Sound is holding a second training event in the North of England with the aim of introducing engineers to the practical and theoretical aspects of accurately measuring audio for a wide variety of applications.

This ‘must attend’ seminar will be held in conjunction with Prism Sound’s UK partners TTid, and will take place at the University of Huddersfield from 30th – 31st May, 2012.

Simon Woollard, Applications Engineer for Prism Sound, says: “Our first training event at Duxford in 2011 was sold out, and attended by over 60 engineers from many different sectors of the audio industry. Audio engineering is now a highly diverse discipline, with engineers working on designing, installing, servicing and manufacturing a huge range of electronic and electroacoustic devices. For this reason it is very important that we organise training days such as this, to ensure that we can keep every corner of the audio industry up-to-date with the latest in test and measurement techniques. Engineers are facing increasing pressure on their time budgets, so anything that we can do to help disseminate information on improving the efficiency and scope of their audio testing is gratefully received, as evidenced by our very popular on-going program of webinars and seminars in this field.”

The first day will be devoted to covering the basics of audio measurement and will include sessions on objective and subjective measurement correlation; audio measurement units, single-tone audio measurements; FFT’s; Sweeps and Digital Audio. There will be a general introduction session to get the day started and a Q&A wrap up so that those taking part can have their specific queries dealt with.

The second day will focus on practical measurement workshops where delegates will have the opportunity to apply the theory they have covered in day one. There will be plenty of opportunity to test ADCs, DACs and digital interfaces along with power amplifiers, loudspeakers, soundcards, Mic pres, Bluetooth and playback-only devices. Once again there will be a wrap-up Q&A session to ensure that all delegates have understood the workshops and the results they have been achieving.

Throughout the two day seminar, delegates will have access to Prism Sound’s audio test and measurement instruments including the revolutionary dScope Series III instrument, which includes precision analogue and highly-optimised digital outputs and inputs. dScope series III’s precise and automatic gain-ranging allows high resolution measurements over a massive range, from a few micro-volts to more than 150 volts RMS, and from less than 1 Hz to over 90kHz. Its interface processor uses dedicated DSP to provide a wide range of real time measurements, while its software uses the host PC for almost unlimited number crunching and analysis options such as Fast Fourier Transforms, unique ‘FFT Detectors’, swept sine and multi-tone testing. Designed to be highly programmable, the dScope Series III can be automated from a wide range of third-party software using Active X controls, or internally using VBScript.

As places are limited, anyone wanting to part should register their interest by visiting www.prismsound.com/test_measure/event_reg.php?eid=138 Delegates are encouraged to suggest topics they would like to see covered on the second day - all suggestions are welcomed. The price for this event is £45 per day, plus VAT. Limited places are also available, free of charge, for students enrolled on audio engineering programmes.

