VCI Solutions calls on broadcast community for volunteers and donations for the Build 2010 House Project

VCI Solutions is calling on the media community to support the Build 2010 House Project taking place during the NAB Show in Las Vegas April 11th – 14th. VCI Solutions, Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas, and NAB Show have partnered to frame a house during the NAB Show in three days. Volunteers and donations are needed to complete the house for a family in the Las Vegas area. Show attendees and vendors alike are all encouraged to participate in the building and donating to the project.

There are multiple two-hour time slots available on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday during the NAB Show to volunteer. The times slots with the most need of volunteers are in the afternoon on each day.

Donations of any size are also needed to complete the house. All donations to the project go into a restricted account. Funds in that account can only be used for this specific house project. Contributions can be made in any amount. Buy a "Box of nails" for $10 or a "Light Fixture" for the house for $35. All donations are tax deductible. Donations can be made by visiting the portal Web page for the project, vcisolutions.com/build2010. Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas will also be able to take donations on-site at the NAB Show. Donations can be made in cash or via credit card.

“We want to thank all of the people and companies that have come together on this project and have already donated time, money, and resources. We’re looking forward to a successful project that helps a worthy family live their dream,” said Deanna Kennedy, Director of Marketing Communications for VCI Solutions.

Attendees and vendors can easily walk out to the silver parking lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center and work for a couple hours and easily return to the show. People of all skill levels are needed. Breakfast, lunch, and drinks will be provided by Aramark for all volunteers. Although some time slots will be available during the show, volunteers are encouraged to sign up in advance to ensure getting their preferred time. Volunteers can sign up through the Web site, vcisolutions.com/build2010.

About VCI Solutions

As a steadfast contributor to the media market for over 25 years VCI Solutions has become a trusted and reliable business partner for the future. VCI Solutions is committed to the success of their clients by providing them the tools, flexibility, and knowledge they need for growth. VCI Solutions’ product portfolio is comprised of the Verity single management media software system, the Orion business system, and autoXe automation systems. All of these products are designed to streamline media operations to create a more efficient workflow and higher revenue. VCI Solutions continually enhances their products and services for the ever-changing market, so that their clients stay ahead of the curve with a competitive advantage. More information can be found at www.vcisolutions.com.

About NAB Show

The NAB Show will take place 10-15 April, 2010 in Las Vegas (exhibits open 12 April). It is the world's largest electronic media show covering filmed entertainment and the development, management and delivery of content across all mediums. Complete details are available at www.nabshow.com.

News media registration is now available online. Click here to register as press for the NAB Show.

LINK: https://www.xpressreg.net/register/NABS040/media/landing.asp

About Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas

Established in Clark County, Nevada in 1991, Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas has completed 70 homes. Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas is a not-for-profit organization that builds decent, affordable housing with the help of volunteer labor and donated time and materials and funds. Each home is sold at no profit and with a no-interest mortgage to local working families who otherwise might be forced to live in substandard housing. Families contribute "sweat equity" by helping in the construction of their own homes.

Location: 1401 N. Decatur Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89108; Phone: 702-638-6477; website: www.habitalasvegas.org