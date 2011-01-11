First Technology & Engineering Emmy(R) Award for Linear Acoustic

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Jan. 10, 2011 -- The innovators of Linear Acoustic(R), the world leader in television audio control from production to transmission, received their first Emmy(R) Award for Outstanding Achievement in Engineering/Technical Development from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Recognized for pioneering development of a real-time audio/metadata processor for conforming audio to the ATSC standard, the Linear Acoustic team received its award Jan. 6 at a gala ceremony in Las Vegas.

"It's great to be here among television's technical luminaries," said Linear Acoustic President Tim Carroll in accepting the award. "Not too many years ago we were deciding on a company name. Tonight Linear Acoustic received the most prestigious award in our industry."

Carroll was joined on stage by Linear Acoustic senior vice president of global sales, Christina Carroll; chief engineer, Erik Booth; and audio algorithm engineer and inventor, Leif Claesson.

Linear Acoustic continues to develop new products to improve and perfect audio for DTV, mobile TV, and IPTV. More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

